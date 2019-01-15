Here's a prime example: On an early menu, a crispy pork belly starter came with Brussels sprouts, cashews, fish sauce-chili vinaigrette and basil. A separate dish of miso-glazed carrots was sided with Humboldt Fog cheese, smoked honey, candied cashews and mint. By my final visit, the two dishes were consolidated ($14), now overwhelmed with ribbons of apple, "sticky cashew" pieces and black garlic molasses, with a carpet of herbal foliage on top. The fundamental problem is pairing the carrots and pork to begin with. Compounding the bewildering concept, the pork when I ordered the dish was overcooked and stringy. That possibly one-off flaw aside, this was not a bad dish, but it would have been much better had it remained as two offerings, each with fewer components. (The seasonal carrots have now been replaced by Brussels sprouts.)