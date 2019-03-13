On our visit, the pair of cocktail stations behind the bar hummed efficiently, even without Nelson at the helm. Since his bar staff has been molded in his likeness, he's opted to serve as Eem's master of hospitality, wrangling the throngs of diners that line up prior to the 5 pm start time on a nightly basis. The house was entirely full within a half-hour on each of our visits, and it's likely the crowds will only grow. As far as packed restaurants where the metaphorical paint is still fresh, Eem functions as a well-oiled machine that could easily pass as a stalwart that's been around for a decade.