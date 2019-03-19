The taco selection, though, is a bust. Most hover around the $5 mark, and although we enjoyed the sweet tinge of the al pastor more than expected, the lack of seasoning in the asada and braised-lamb variants triggered flashbacks of the muddled delivery at La Neta. If you're dining with a friend or two, go for the tlayuda ($19) instead. Billed as a "Oaxacan pizza," it's a crispy and satisfying foil to the flaccid flavors of the tacos, with an optional chorizo rojo upgrade that's absolutely worth the $6 price tag. It's one of the better communal foodstuffs you'll find at a post-work chips-and-margaritas joint, and it definitely hits the spot when one drink turns into three and you just need to get some food in you before you amble home.