Still, Little Bean banks on a hazy distinction between "healthy" and "healthier." Another one of Little Bean's slogans, emblazoned on the bright teal awning of its ice cream cart that's now parked out front of the brick-and-mortar, is so subjective it's basically meaningless: "The only way to make ice cream better was to make it healthier." Once you adjust to the fact that chickpea ice cream is at least kind of normal, it begins to feel stuck in the purgatory of substitutions that are maybe slightly healthier but still not exactly good for you—the kind of thing that exists to diminish rather than fulfil a craving. The ice cream's farm-fresh flavors are refreshing, but not exactly decadent.