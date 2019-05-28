You can't talk about tongue-torturing meat without referencing Prince's, Nashville's pioneering chicken shack devoted to flavor that makes you sweat. On its hotness scale, Yonder's version would rank as "medium." Though that came as a relief to my tender palate, the paprika-speckled side of Comeback Sauce had a little more get-up-and-go to it. While a dunked wing in the North Carolina concoction zipped from sweet to sour and left a sheen on my lips, I found myself returning again and again to the classic, dusted, baseball-sized breast. The deep brown crust that encases the flesh is, after all, what made all Portlanders in the fried chicken game re-evaluate their technique when Lovelace arrived, and it's one of the rare times I tear into food and it doesn't even dawn on me how boorish I must look until every morsel is gone.