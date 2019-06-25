"Over the course of 13 years, we've had many regular and diehard customers that have been unfailing in their support, always inquiring about our business, our well-being, sharing in celebrations, and showing off the kind of friendship and personal interest that transcends what could be a strictly transactional arrangement," the post stated. "We have had a loyal, hardworking, and committed staff in the front and back of the house for the duration of our time here. Many of them have been with us five to ten years and without their dedication and belief in what we've been trying to provide, it wouldn't have been possible."