The space itself is charmingly minimal, in a kind of "house show collective living" sort of way—the pizzeria shares retail space with Shoofly Vegan Bakery—with about 10 seats total. This is where you'll find some of the city's dankest, most crave-worthy vegan pizzas, like the Chalupa Batman ($12), a mashup of Papa G's taco tofu with vegan chipotle crema, fresh tomatoes and cilantro. The pizza is tiny—you can eat an entire one yourself, from the garlicky outer crust to the savory umami inner slice. It is a glorious little vegan pizza. But it's not the best thing on the menu.