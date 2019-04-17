Affordable, sessionable beer is just one reason the neighborhood might soon find itself congregating here rather than the already-acclaimed beer bar NWIPA up the street—not only is Assembly open until 2 am for late-night pints, but the food is fantastic. Johnson developed the Detroit-style pizza ($13-$28) recipe alongside two-time world pizza champion Shawn Randazzo, and it's already up there with the best in town. Thick slabs of crust lie beneath lightly charred cheese, topped by various meats and veggies before getting a healthy dose of tomato sauce on top.