Kyle Christy, who used to head Dame's kitchen in Northeast Portland, has given up their eclectic selection for something truer to his childhood provisions of seafood served up at Oregon's coast. His pop-up frequents wineries like Enso, Teutonic and Bar Norman, usually on Sundays and Mondays. His partner, Jessie Manning, pairs Christy's rotating menu of fish and veggie plates with handpicked glasses of wine. Gusto is spending the summer hunkered down at Enso Winery every Sunday for lunch—go here for more info.