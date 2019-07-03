Try as they might, the haters can't stop Reo's Ribs—that includes the fire that consumed the restaurant in 2017. No matter what, co-owner and namesake Reo Varnado always finds his way back on his feet. While the menu is stuffed with Southern staples, from pig's feet to smothered chicken, stick with what's on the marquee. The baby-back ribs are juicy and smoky, and come slathered in Varnado's signature sweet, peppery sauce. They are, as Varnado's nephew Snoop Dogg might say, the shiznit.