Some of the best pizza in Portland is coming to the westside.
Ranch Pizza, which currently serves its deep-dish, square-shaped Detroit-style pies out of a heavily-trafficked spot in Northeast Portland, is opening a second location at 916 NW 21st Ave. The restaurant will be moving into the space formally occupied by 21st Avenue Bicycles, which closed last year after a decade in business.
Co-owner Richard Corey says Ranch Pizza will be occupying half the building, with bagel shop Bentley's Bagels in the other.
Ranch started as a pop-up, delivering pizzas to bars along Southeast Division Street. In 2017, Corey and co-owner Eric Wood moved into the kitchen at Poison's Rainbow, the bar owned by Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock, before finding their own home on Northeast Dekum Street.
Corey says they were compelled to expand across the river after taking part in and beer-and-food pop-up at World Foods on Northwest Everett Street in the spring.
"A couple hundred people came by and they'd be like, 'What is this pizza?'" Corey says. "Dekum is way on edge of town, and it's obvious people won't ever make it out there. We already had the idea to do something in the area, but it was good validation."
The aim is to open the new location in early October. Corey says they plan to experiment with new pizzas there, but haven't quite figured out what form the menu will take yet.
