For the uninitiated, an order of nasi campur ($13) or nasi uduk ($14) is a must. Each is a sampler that surrounds a mound of rice ("nasi") with a variety of tastes. The base campur, for example, which is mildly spiced and can be served vegan, adds a pile of flavor-packed cubes of tempeh, grated coconut, a couple of wedges of curried jackfruit with the texture of artichoke heart and a showy rice cracker. There's also a deep-fried hard-boiled egg and green beans with chili sauce. Optional meaty additions to both combo plates include beef rendang ($4.50), an Indonesian "dry" curry staple, which is braised low and slow with coconut milk and spices such as turmeric, galangal, ginger, garlic, lemongrass and chiles until the braising liquid is more like a dark cocoa-colored paste and the flavors have permeated the fork tender meat. Excellent, deeply flavorful pork, babi kentang ($3.50), is also recommended.