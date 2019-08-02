While Zapapizza will serve pizzas with traditional toppings and tomato sauce, part of the menu will be dedicated to more adventurous offerings, such as pollo asado and al pastor, with sauces running from tomato-chipotle to mole. Add-ons will include everything from cactus and pickled jalapenos to chapulines—those are fried grasshoppers. He will also offer salads, wings and both Italian- and Mexican-style spaghetti.