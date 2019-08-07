With the cold and wet days already around the corner, anyone looking for a new wintertime go-to probably needs to keep searching. The spicy brisket noodle soup is well-constructed, particularly where the tender slices of brisket bobbing on top are concerned, but it was otherwise lacking in dynamic flavors that went beyond nondescript spiciness. With the aforementioned meat and noodle dishes packing such a wallop, you might as well ignore this part of the menu. But regardless of where you find that astringent, mouth-coating spice on the menu, it's best washed down with a small glass of Makgeoli, a form of sparkling rice wine that has sweet, sour and milky components in equal measure. The Seoul ($13) complemented the sweetness of the bulgogi quite well.