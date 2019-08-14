Metaphorically, the table Stone Soup sets serves the whole community. While the food is impressive—the menu includes banh mi with steamed bao and an herb-infused chicken soup it calls NY Penicillin—what happens elsewhere on the premises is perhaps more noteworthy than what's on the plate. Stone Soup will soon double as a training program for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and lack food service industry skills. The program helps them obtain steady employment in an industry always in need of workers.