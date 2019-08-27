A tour through Adams' kitchen reveals little jars here and there—whole macerated peaches, a container of pickled yellow foot mushrooms, julienned Jimmy Nardello peppers soaking in vinegar, slowly fermenting navy bean miso paste. But the coolest, and strangest-looking, parcel in the space is the tempeh. A kind of fermented bean cake, tempeh has culinary roots in Indonesia, where it's traditionally made using soy (or sometimes coconut) and wrapped in banana leaves. In America, it's long been a mainstay at vegan restaurants, or as a meat substitute on omnivorous menus. Fermenter makes its tempeh in-house, fermenting vacuum-sealed bags of local beans alongside cultured spores imported from Indonesia. Beans are soaked, cooked just to the point of delicate softness and tossed in vinegar, then mixed with the spores and sealed inside a bag. By the end of the fermenting process, Adams' tempeh actually gives off its own heat. It's alive.