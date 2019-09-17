When this California transplant—an employee-owned brewery with an all-vegan menu, a bar tiled with retro floppy disks, and a giant Randy "Macho Man" Savage piñata hanging from the ceiling—first opened, I wanted to hate it, but damn if the burger doesn't rule. It starts with two Beyond Meat patties, well-crusted with gooey coconut cheese, and tart pickles. A shallot jam lends a ketchuplike sweetness to the burger, and smoked mushrooms add a rugged umami, giving the illusion of outdoor grilling. Housemade vegan Thousand Island dressing and shredded iceberg keep it moist. On the first visit, the juice was running down Rishi's arm, the sandwich threatening to fall apart in his hands. Having been a vegetarian his whole life, he'd never had to deal with a truly juicy burger before. Due to the double patties, it's also one of the most meaty and balanced of the burgers I tried, which is why it's No. 1.