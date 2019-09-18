Nonna Tavern, the casual Italian bar and restaurant in the Concordia neighborhood, will halt its nightly dinner service, but the space isn't closing completely.
The team behind neighboring DOC and Yakuza Izakaya will reboot the eatery on Northeast 30th Avenue as a multi-use catering kitchen, where customers can book parties or attend chef pop-ups and educational workshops.
"The restaurant business in Portland is seemingly thriving but also increasingly tough," owner Dayna McErlean said in a press release. "In recent years, pressure from higher costs and competition has brought us to this turning point,"
There's still time to savor Nonna's cioppino or chicken parm and catch some live jazz. The tavern will be open through September on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Starting Oct. 1, the restaurant will transition to a private event space.
