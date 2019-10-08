James Beard Award-winning chef Gabriel Rucker is closing Little Bird, the sibling restaurant to his lauded East Burnside landmark, Le Pigeon.
Rucker and co-owner Andy Fortgang announced the decision to shutter the bistro on Southwest 6th Avenue, which was first reported by The Oregonian, in an email this morning.
"Over the years we have been honored that so many of you have chosen Little Bird to celebrate the special occasions of your lives, or enjoyed a quiet Tuesday afternoon at our bar," the statement read. "Our hearts are warmed with the memories of all the people who have worked here over the years, and how Little Bird has been a part of their lives' journeys. We are heartbroken to have to see Little Bird close, but look forward with enthusiasm to what lies ahead."
Rucker's third project, Canard, took off with critical acclaim after opening last year. Meanwhile the nine-year-old Little Bird briefly closed last winter for updates to the interior and a menu relaunch.
At the time, Rucker and newly appointed chef de cuisine Alexander "Xan" Gilmartin, a Clyde Common alum who'd worked at Le Pigeon for seven years, publicized that they were bringing the food back to its "no-rules roots." More recently, Nestor Cuaresma took charge of the kitchen there.
There's still time to stuff your face with one, or several, of those acclaimed double brie burgers: Little Bird will operate during its normal hours through Oct. 27.
