You won't come away from a meal at G-Love any more clear on what a "reverse steakhouse" is supposed to be. Even though most of the meat is in the menu's smallest subsection, it doesn't seem all that different from any of Portland's other vegetable-focused small-plates restaurants. Not to mention, if you don't eat meat at all, there are few protein options, and you're likely to leave a little hungry. The side of hanger steak ($18) is the most expensive item on that side of the menu, and while the portion is small, it's not much smaller than anything else on the menu. Served with caramelized onions and a glob of Gouda fondue, it's also one of the most rich and decadent dishes.