Most of us don't seek out lines. We just don't want to wait. Hell, apps like LineAngel and TaskRabbit allow you to pay someone to queue up at pretty much any destination that's regularly clogged with bodies—from the DMV to the Apple Store. On occasion, though, I will look for a line. Going out of my way to take a number becomes a point of pride—proof I earned the reward at the end of one of those processions that shuffle along more slowly than a funeral dirge.