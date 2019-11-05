1. Zero Degrees’ XXtra Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Elote
8220 SE Harrison St., No. 3, 503-772-1500, 1315 NW 185th Ave. Hillsboro
503-531-8308, zerodegreescompany.com.
The California-based chain, which specializes in colorful and unique dessert drinks, moved into Portland with little fanfare two years ago, but the elotes, a corn-based Mexican street snack here served as sort of a casserole, is anything but unremarkable. The optional Cheeto dust adds a satisfyingly salty crunch to the pile of sweet kernels and cotija.
2. 22 Below’s Hot Cheetos Ice Cream
1728 SW Jefferson St., 503-509-6434, my22below.com.
The screen at this Goose Hollow stir-fried ice cream joint asks: "Are you daring enough to try this ice cream?" Patrons are then treated to the freezing process of 22 Below's Hot Cheetos creation, made by chopping up a handful of puffs and tossing them into vanilla batter. The mix is frozen, rolled, then garnished with a few more uncrunched Cheetos.
3. Wasabi Sushi’s Cheeto B-Ritto
3448 NE Sandy Blvd. 503-719-7864, and other metro-area locations
happypeopleeatsushi.com.
Fast-casual sushi franchise Wasabi helped introduce the concept of the sushi burrito to wary Portlanders, and while it sounds like an insult, it's really just a mutant sushi roll. Adding Cheeto dust to the equation might seem a bridge too far, but we've been combining raw fish and cream cheese for decades and no one even thinks twice about it now.
4. Mac’d BBC
5145 SE McLoughlin Blvd. 971-263-8490, getmacd.com/portland.
At this walk-up mac-and-cheese window, you can build your own bowl or choose from a few classic recipes, including the bestselling BBC. The dish contains chicken tossed in a tangy Buffalo sauce, bits of bacon and, on the side, a 2-ounce cup of Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust to sprinkle over the top of your mac.
5. Lulu’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Torta
726 SE Grand Ave., 503-780-0362, lulubarpdx.com.
While the minimalist décor, fancy cocktails and nu-disco lite soundtrack suggests a classy first-date destination, the food menu is oddly Taco Bell-adjacent, including a torta loaded with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Lulu nestles whole puffs among the carnitas, chipotle mayo and housemade guacamole, so you'll definitely know they're there even if you don't totally taste them.
