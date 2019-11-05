A steak can be in-your-face. Spices are often assertive. But one would rarely couple the adjective "pushy" with vegetables—unless describing a parent insistent on clean plates. For the past seven years, though, Ava Gene's has sought to reshape the way diners think about the components in their meals—particularly the plants—which is why it displays the catchphrase "Aggressively Seasonal" on its menu. That's actually the motto of chef Joshua McFadden's restaurant group, but perhaps no other place engenders such a deep appreciation for produce. And if you assume celery and nectarines can't be life-changing, better think again. The pursuit of fresh in the kitchen is unrelenting, but the dark red leather booths and white marble accents give Ava Gene's an air of old elegance, more like a storied steakhouse in Manhattan. You can find cuts of meat on the menu, like rib-eye or pork saltimbocca, but the handmade pasta is the best foundation for the bounty of one of the local farms the restaurant partners with. If one bite of noodles and sauce could sum up a season, it would be the agnolotti ($25). In early September, the dish, with ethereal pockets of buttery dough, delicately sweet kernels of corn, habanada peppers with a heat that builds but never burns and two cheeses, was summer slipping away on the palate. Pair your pasta with just about anything from the giardini section, the likes of which you may never see again due to the nature of farming yields—so might as well spring for the three board ($35). ANDI PREWITT.