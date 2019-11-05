Natalie Pomeroy is used to operating in tight spaces. By now, most Portlanders know the backstory: Before launching Beast, she was running a bootleg restaurant out of the basement of her home, giving birth to the pop-up before pop-ups even really existed. She's since won a James Beard Award and risen to national prominence as an ass-kicker on TV cooking competitions. Despite however large her personality might seem, Beast is small—800 square feet. It's why Pomeroy likes to say she made a Pinto into a Porsche, and a subcompact feels pretty cozy when you're cruising in a luxury vehicle. A dozen years after it opened, dinners here ($118, $50 for wine pairings) are still the first thing to come to mind if you want to celebrate a special occasion with six courses over a couple of hours, though now Tuesdays are open to walk-ins and weekends offer brunch service. No matter which you spring for, a meal is guaranteed to be a stunning display of local produce since Pomeroy scours area farmers markets to help inspire her menus. In late summer, that included long, flat Romano beans that provided an earthy counterpoint to an almost glazed-doughnut sweetness in a puddle of pink peppercorn and cognac sauce underneath a scarlet Wagyu coulotte. Food both grown and forged has a tendency to show up in surprising arrangements, like paper-thin slices of matsutake mushrooms draped over glistening cuts of Hawaiian ahi or coins of sweet chioggia beets that look like peppermint candy served as part of a deconstructed salad. Beast may not be the most buzzed-about prix fixe place in town after more than a decade on the scene, but Pomeroy can demonstrate it's a Porsche with a lot of miles left on it. ANDI PREWITT.