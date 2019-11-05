1. Bottle Rocket
1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd. 971-279-4663.
I would eat Bottle Rocket's tots every day if I could. Doused in sticky fish sauce and chile spice, the crispy nuggets are like Ike's Wings at Pok Pok in potato form.
2. McMenamins
Multiple locations, mcmenamins.com.
Get the extra-crunchy, spicy Cajun tots. Dip them in copious amounts of ranch. Repeat.
3. The Doghouse PDX
5029 SE Division St., No. 1545, 971-645-5566, thedoghousetruckpdx.com.
Crispiness is crucial when it comes to tots, and Doghouse's manage to keep their crunch while buried beneath decadent truffle oil and Asiago cheese sauce in the Truffled Treasure bowl.
4. Bunk Bar
1028 SE Water Ave. 503-328-2865, and other metro-area locations
bunksandwiches.com.
These are no-fuss, salty, crunchy and delicious tots. But the real star is the fry sauce on the side, which is mixed with crunchy pickle morsels.
5. Von Ebert Brewing
131 NW 13th Ave., 503-820-7721, 14021 NE Glisan St., 503-878-8708, vonebertbrewing.com.
Von Ebert's tots aim for sophistication, with a layer of baked Parmesan, herbs and side of truffle aioli. It's a tasty combination, but true tot lovers embrace the trashy sensation of grease.
6. Boxer Ramen
2309 NW Kearney St. 503-208-3786, and other metro-area locations,
boxerramen.com.
Seafood lovers will appreciate the fish flake-topped tots with sides of tonkatsu and creamy-spicy sauce.
7. Tilt
1355 NW Everett St. 503-894-9528, and other metro-area locations, tiltitup.com.
The tots here are super-sized—you could practically tee off with one of Tilt's. Instead, sink your teeth into the super-soft balls that come studded with treats like bacon or jalapeños.
