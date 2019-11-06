Less than a week after Portland lost its only 24-hour coffee shop, another one stepped up to take its place.
After a decade of serving coffee at all hours of the day, Southeast Grind permanently closed its doors on October 26.
The next day, Phoenix Roasters announced on Facebook that it would fill the void.
"What if you had a space to enjoy great conversation and special moments…." the shop wrote. "[W]e will soon be open 24-7 for you to set your phone down and enjoy conversation with friends, make art, study."
On Halloween, the Southeast Division Street business, which opened earlier this year, began serving coffee around the clock.
It's unclear if the move was planned prior to the announcement of Southeast Grind's closure, and the owner could not immediately be reached for comment. But Phoenix Roasters did hire several former Southeast Grind baristas to help staff its graveyard shifts.
Comments