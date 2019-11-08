Flying Fish Company has outgrown its corner of the mixed-use market and restaurant space Providore Fine Foods and is now preparing to open its own standalone location.
The business is scheduled to move into the restaurant space currently occupied by The People's Pig at 3004 East Burnside Street after renovations are complete in spring 2020. Portland Monthly first reported the news.\
"Portland needs more quality fish markets," owner and second-generation fishmonger Lyf Gildersleeve said in a press release, "and we're thrilled to continue to support the regional fishing industry and make the freshest and most sustainable seafood available to our Portland customers."
The move will allow Flying Fish to grow from an eight-seat oyster bar to a full-blown restaurant, with a menu featuring fresh finned catches fried with chips, tucked into sandwiches and lounging in stew. You'll even be able to order Gildersleeve's family recipe for smoked salmon. The space is big enough to also host a market similar to the one Flying Fish currently operates.
You have until late December to swing by the shop at Providore Fine Foods.
Comments