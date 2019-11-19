This scary clown-themed hang in inner Buckman has the feel of a place that serves food only because it has to, but its owners have an understated pride in what they do. Both the spice and crisp levels are present but no shock to the system, which is just fine when you're glued to the barstool and too embarrassed to ask Postmates to bring some Wendy's to the alley out back. The flavor and texture aren't a whole lot different, but everyone should know by now that Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich is actually pretty legit—this is only slightly better. Creepy's, 627 SE Morrison St., 503-889-0185, creepys.business.site.