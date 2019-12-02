One of the city's beloved purveyors of croissants, paninis and bread is closing up shop this month.
Pearl Bakery, which opened in 1997 at 102 NW 9th Ave. on the edge of what was then a much-grittier neighborhood, quietly scrubbed all content from its website on Friday, leaving only a statement signed by company president Jared Lester.
"As Pearl Bakery approaches 23 years of daily baking and delivering hand crafted bread and pastry baked goods, we regret to inform you that Pearl Bakery will be closing," the post said. "Although my family and I do not embrace 'quitting,' we recognize that moving forward will not be sustainable for the bakery."
In 2018, The Daily Meal heralded the shop for making the best cookies in Oregon. Just this year, Pearl Bakery's chocolate chip was one of WW's favorites, securing a spot in the top 13 in the annual Guide to Food + Drink.
The business's final deliveries of baked goods will be Tuesday, Dec. 10.
