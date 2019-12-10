Oh God, it's finally happening—In-N-Out is here.
Well, not here here, but close enough. Over a year after confirming that the exalted West Coast burger chain would be opening just 45 minutes from Portland, the franchise today announced its new location in the Salem suburb of Keizer will reportedly begin serving Animal Style 3x3s this Thursday, Dec. 12.
KOIN 6 News was first to report the opening date.
It's the company's third location in Oregon—the other two are hours away in Medford and Grants Pass.
One can only guess that this is the most exciting thing to ever happen to Keizer, so the city is taking measures to help mitigate traffic in the restaurant's early days. Cars will be diverted to the nearby baseball stadium rather than the adjoining Target parking lot, and there will be two off-duty police officers on hand to assist with the crowds.
Needless to say, it's probably best to wait a few weeks for the hype to subside before making the shlep. But if you're the kind of hypebeast who lives to wait in line, best bring some snacks—lunch is going to take a while.
