One of Portland's most popular dining destinations is expanding to the westside.
Soul food staple Screen Door is opening a second location in the Pearl District next summer. It'll be located at 1139 NW Couch Street, around the corner from Powell's, in the former home of short-lived burger spot Holstein's.
Waiting in line for brunch at Screen Door has been a rite of passage ever since it opened on East Burnside in 2006. It's unclear if having two locations will alleviate that famous queue, though owners Nicole and David Mouton seem to think so.
"A Pearl District Screen Door will translate into more accessibility for our regular customers in our eastside neighborhood, many of whom have been visiting us since we opened," the two said in a press release. "We're looking forward to forging the same kinds of long-term relationships with our downtown neighbors."
The new restaurant will have an expanded menu and longer hours. In addition, the Moutons say the second kitchen will allow the restaurant to "do things we've never been able to do in our present location"—most notably, serve their famous chicken-and-waffles all day, rather than just during brunch and lunch.
The Moutons aren't stopping at the Pearl, either: As previously reported, Screen Door will also be opening an outpost at Portland International Airport in 2021.
