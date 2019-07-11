This week, the Port of Portland announced that it was beginning lease negotiations with nine new businesses. Seven are expected to open in June 2020 as part of the 830-foot extension of Concourse E, which will also include six additional gates and more charging stations. What's likely to be one of the most popular newcomers is Tillamook—a spinoff of the sprawling cheese factory's cafe near the Oregon Coast, serving burgers laden in melty slices, grab-and-go items and an ice cream counter.