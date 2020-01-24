You sipped. Your slurped. You judged.
Last Sunday, 650 fans of noodles and booze crowded the Leftbank Annex for Willamette Week and Fubonn's Ramen + Whisky. Six of Portland's best ramen chefs served up soup for the masses, alongside one specialty whisky cocktail.
And then, everyone voted for their favorites.
Along with a panel of high-level ramen connoisseurs—including representatives from Travel Portland, the Japanese Gardens and the Portland Culinary Alliance—attendees also cast votes to crown winners in five categories.
The big winner? East Burnside's Mirakutei, whose "Paitan Ramen" wowed both the judges and the public. Noraneko also impressed with its pairing of curry ramen with the Ft. La Choya Jackson, a whisky cocktail with orange peel, cocoa nib-infused dolin rouge, choya umeshu and salt rinse.
Here's who else emerged victorious:
Ramen + Whisky Fest 2020 winners
Judge's Choice – Best Ramen: Mirakutei
Judge's Choice – Best Cocktail: Nama Ramen
Judge's Choice – Best Ramen + Whisky Pairing: Noraneko
People's Choice – Best Ramen: Mirakutei
People's Choice – Best Cocktail: Sari Ramen
