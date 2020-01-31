The strange saga of brunch spot Beeswing seems to be coming to an end.
Tomorrow, the restaurant will hold its grand opening in Sellwood, months after it was displaced from its original Cully location.
The restaurant has taken over the former Laurelwood Brewing spot, where it will continue to serve up American comfort food like biscuit sandwiches, skillet hash, chicken and waffles.
Last summer, chefs Marissa Lorette and Ian Watson announced that Beeswing's sole investor and building owner, Kevin Dorney, intended to shut down the cafe.
Lorette and Watson launched a Kickstarter campaign to buy out Dorney and keep Beeswing open. The campaign exceeded its $70,000 goal, even after it lost half of its money due to a technicality in the last two days of fundraising.
The victory was brief—Lorette told Eater that Dorney changed his mind and refused to sell the restaurant, allegedly backing out of their agreement.
Then came perhaps the ordeal's strangest twist. Less than a week after Beeswing shuttered, Dorney opened Cafe TBD in the same spot, with the same staff, almost identical decor and a truncated menu.
Cafe TDB closed in August, the same month it opened.
Despite the slew of unanswered questions—Lorette, Watson, Dorney and former Beeswing and Cafe TDB staff did not respond to WW's request for comment—the new Beeswing will serve its first meal on Feb. 1, and remain open daily from 8 am-3 pm.
