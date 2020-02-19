View this post on Instagram

Weekly menu update: . I’m adding Carte Blanche mac and cheese to the menu tomorrow 🧀Sake and berbere cheese sauce (with a preposterous number of different cheeses), pan-roasted vegetables and cut-up Hebrew National hot dogs (optional), crispy shallots, thyme toasted breadcrumbs, aged balsamic, basil, and a mess of arugula. It’s just like the old days! Plus we still have that wacky sandwich for a few more weeks, and then it’ll be time for crispy rice salad next on the horizon. . Hope to see you all soon ❤️ Reservations available through the link in our bio, and we always keep some tables open for walk-in guests.