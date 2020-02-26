The first distillery with a full bar restaurant in the state, Shine Distillery serves traditional American pub eats with a slightly elevated twist. This is your chance to level up from your neighborhood brewpub and liven up your typical tasting flight. As part of Portland Dining Month you won't just be sipping on their craft spirits, as they'll be saturated throughout your entire meal. Start with Gravlax crostini with gin cured salmon, then bourbon braised pork cheeks or bourbon braised mushrooms, and lastly an agave parfait or bourbon s'mores. This is the place you'll want to start the party with on a Saturday night. And if you catch a dry night, be sure to check out their second floor rooftop patio.

4232 N Williams Ave. | shinedistillerygrill.com