Travel Portland is once again holding its annual Portland Dining Month. For the entire month of March, over 130 Portland restaurants will offer a special three-course meal for just $33. Everything from the newly opened Flying Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar, to local fine dining veterans like Canard will be participating. Luckily we planned the perfect dining week for you, with a meal to fit every night of your busy week.
Monday: Cure your Weekend Hangover at Delores
Delores will cure your weekend hangover and surely turn around those Monday blues. Their March specialty menu offers many Polish favorites including, crispy potato pancakes with sour cream and apple butter, potato and cheese perogies, golbaki with pork and beef cabbage roll, kopytka with polish gnocchi, and smoked kielbasa with house-fermented kraut. As an added Monday perk – there are plenty of Instagram opportunities that will put your millenial heart at ease, from their funky pink flamingo wallpaper to the plateware decorated with dainty flowers that look like they were pulled straight out of your grandmother's china cabinet.
1401 SE Morrison St. | delorespdx.com
Tuesday: Keep things Light and Easy at Bottle + Kitchen
Rest easy on Tuesday at Bottle + Kitchen– the Westside staple where classy meets casual. It's the perfect night to hit downtown when the crowd has dwindled from the weekend, and you won't have to worry about fighting for a table in their spacious dining room. Enjoy a Mexican inspired meal, starting with chicken taquitos with smoked poblano peppers, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Next, warm up with pozole with pork shoulder, hominy, red onion, red chiles, and corn chips. And for dessert, caramelized pineapple tres leches cake.
50 SW Morrison St. | bottlekitchen.com
Wednesday: Pasta Night at Campana
Campana
Miss the weekend crowd and move pasta night to midweek at Campana. Nestled inside Grand Army Tavern, this popular pop-up is cozy, intimate and offers the perfect Italian comfort food to help you celebrate hump day. For their March menu, Campana is toting a variety of favorites– so if you've been eyeing something on their menu, you'll likely get a chance to try it. Here are some of the dishes we're looking forward to: cannelloni with ricotta, spinach, marinara, and bechamél, chicken cacciatore with mushrooms, red wine, rosemary, and polenta, chocolate panna cotta with peanut cocoa nib brittle and whipped cream, and a ricotta budino with amaretti cookies and marionberry.
901 NE Oneonta St. | campanapdx.com
Thursday: Cocktails with Friends at Rosa Rosa
Inside downtown's Dossier Hotel is the lovely Rosa Rosa, a cocktail bar and restaurant with a chic interior perfect for enjoying innovative cocktails and Mediterranean eats. For your first course, choose between a wild mushroom soup or an endive and white anchovy salad. Next, pick either Tagliatelle with winter black truffle butter, braised pork cheeks, or pan-roasted pacific red snapper. Three excellent options that give you just another reason to dine with a couple of pals, so you can order all three to be sure not to miss out on a little taste of each. Finish the night with a citrusy dessert, a lemon bar with roasted white chocolate mousse, candied cocoa nibs and spiced blueberry sauce.
750 SW Alder St | rosarosapdx.com
Friday: Date Night at Enoteca Nostrana
Enoteca Nostrana
Treat your partner with a night of wining and dining in Southeast at Enoteca Nostrana, the wine focused offspring of neighboring restaurant Nostrana. The Portland Dining Month menu includes ricotta stuffed handkerchief pasta and the aptly named "Drunken Cheese," a venetian cheese bathed in dry and sparkling prosecco – the perfect snack to finish off a bottle of wine. You'll impress any companion you decide to bring along, or at the very least you'll leave with rosy cheeks and your stomachs full.
1401 SE Morrison St. | enotecanostrana.com
Saturday: Taste Something New at Shine Distillery
The first distillery with a full bar restaurant in the state, Shine Distillery serves traditional American pub eats with a slightly elevated twist. This is your chance to level up from your neighborhood brewpub and liven up your typical tasting flight. As part of Portland Dining Month you won't just be sipping on their craft spirits, as they'll be saturated throughout your entire meal. Start with Gravlax crostini with gin cured salmon, then bourbon braised pork cheeks or bourbon braised mushrooms, and lastly an agave parfait or bourbon s'mores. This is the place you'll want to start the party with on a Saturday night. And if you catch a dry night, be sure to check out their second floor rooftop patio.
4232 N Williams Ave. | shinedistillerygrill.com
Sunday: Indulge at Bar Mingo
Bar Mingo is the Westside classic for comfort and sophistication that we all need on a Sunday evening. Recognized for their handmade pasta, Bar Mingo's March menu includes their Tagliatelle with pork and beef ragú. They also offer a vegetarian option: baked polenta with housemade mozzarella and wild mushroom ragú. Finish your cozy night with a profiterole cream puff topped with vanilla gelato and chocolate sauce. And don't worry about the heavy meal, you can always walk it off in the twinkly Nob Hill neighborhood for the perfect end to the weekend.
811 NW 21st Ave. | barmingonw.com
For a full list of participating restaurants and menus, head to portlanddiningmonth.com
Cover image by Brix Tavern.
