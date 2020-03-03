These are two almost completely different sandwiches. Part of the joy of katsu—fried pork loin with a sweetish sauce—is that it still works at room temperature, and Giraffe's ($6.50) comes right out of the refrigerator case, just like it would from a convenience store. The breading is crispy and flavorful, with a judiciously applied smear of housemade sauce and cabbage. Tokyo Sando's ($9.50) comes with a larger hunk of meat—more like the pork loin sandwich you see all over Politics Twitter during the Iowa caucuses.