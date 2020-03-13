Burgerville has announced it will temporarily close its dining rooms at all 41 locations in Oregon and Washington, as the iconic Pacific Northwest fast-food chain tries to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Its drive-thrus will remain open. Food will also be available for delivery through DoorDash.
The Tigard restaurant, which does not have a drive-thru, will shutter completely for now.
"Temporarily closing in-store seating is our way of practicing social distancing," CEO Jill Taylor said in a statement. "Our focus is on keeping our grills hot, shakes cold and fryers ready for drive-thru and delivery."
In addition to closing its dining rooms, the Vancouver, Wash.-based company will be ending breakfast service beginning Monday, in order "to focus on burgers, fries and shakes, allowing staff to serve customers as quickly as possible," according to a press release.
Hours will also change and vary by location. Burgerville will pay employees scheduled through March 22 at half-pay, "should their hours be impacted."
The company did not indicate how long the dining room closures will last.
