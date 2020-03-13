In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a trio of Portland restaurants is pivoting to pickup and delivery service only.
The Farm Spirit Family restaurant group announced that Fermenter, Folklore and Farm Spirit will suspend dine-in service Sunday, March 15, and offer online ordering after that. If you don't want to venture out and get your food, local bike delivery is available from CCC PDX.
Pick up and delivery is offered 11 am-8 pm Tuesday-Saturday for Farm Spirit and Fermenter. You can get brunch from Folklore 9 am-3 pm on Sundays.
Gift certificates are also available for purchase online.
Comments