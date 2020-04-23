Burgerville, the Vancouver, Wash.-based fast food chain with locations throughout Oregon and Washington, announced today it will be laying off 612 employees.
As first reported by The Columbian, the layoffs represent about 42 percent of the company's total staff.
In a press release, the restaurant paints the decision as a technical change based on guidelines from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.
A month ago, after closing dining rooms at all 41 locations and altering drive-thru hours, Burgerville placed 70 percent of its employees on temporary furlough. The company later learned from BOLI that if an employee receives no hours for 35 days, it must be treated as a full layoff.
Although the policy is prompted by Oregon's rule, it will apply to workers in Washington as well, according to The Columbian.
Employees will continue receiving health care benefits until May 31, the company said.
