Living in lockdown just got a tiny bit more tolerable, because you can now shelter in place with Salt & Straw.
Starting today, pints of ice cream are available to order on the company's website for delivery or contactless pickup at all four Portland-area Salt & Straw scoop shops.
The business shuttered its outlets along the West Coast on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but like a number of restaurants and bars, has reemerged with a slimmed-down staff in order to fulfill to-go requests.
The small-batch ice cream maker is reopening with classic flavors like sea salt with caramel ribbons, honey lavender and chocolate gooey brownie. There will also be limited offerings of Pots of Gold & Rainbows, head ice cream maker Tyler Malek's tribute to Lucky Charms.
If you miss the sensation of licking a handheld scoop, Salt & Straw plans to sell waffle cones with its pints in the coming weeks.
