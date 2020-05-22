Machado told Eater, who first reported the news, that he believes the road to reopening isn't viable with the current pandemic guidelines and restrictions. He cited swelling costs for labor in order to keep up with the extra sanitation that would be needed to keep customers safe, as well as an estimated 50 to 70 percent drop in revenue with fewer people dining out during a health crisis. Many of his restaurants are in hotels and adjacent to performance venues like the Rose Quarter and Keller Auditorium.