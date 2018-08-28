With Fancy New Hotels Come Fancy New Hotel Bars. Here's a Review of the Most Recent Batch.

Part boutique hotel, part hostel, the Society occupies a corner of Old Town still reflecting traces of the neighborhood's pre-Portlandia seediness. A refurbished 19th-century boarding house originally meant to provide lodging for sailors, it sat empty for years before getting repurposed in 2013, and the new owners have made sure to maintain certain historical touches, from the exposed brick in the stairwells to displaying antique items dug out during the remodel. But the ground-floor cafe, which sits right off the lobby, is pure millennial chic. While not a bar, per se, it offers a rotating selection of craft beers and cocktails—and yes, it serves avocado toast, too. You can sip a rose petal-infused gin and tonic by the communal fireplace, but you really should heed the advice of the sign behind the counter and ask about the roof deck. An elevator deposits you on the top floor, at a slatted-wood terrace cozy enough to make it feel like you're at a garden party at your own apartment complex. Only guests are allowed to bring up food and drink not purchased downstairs, but if they're anything like the crew of Pacific Crest Trail hikers splitting Montucky tallboys and ice cream sandwiches on a recent visit, they'll almost certainly share in exchange for tips on the best local happy hours. MATTHEW SINGER.