1. Frog & Snail
3553 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-736-9381, frogandsnail.com.
What was once cozy French bistro Chez Machin is now a casual creperie. The highlight is the German, a buckwheat crepe stuffed with potatoes au gratin, caramelized onion jam, crispy bacon and scallions, topped with a healthy serving of homemade crème fraîche. Takeout and delivery: frogandsnail.com. 9 am-8 pm Wednesday-Monday.
2. Ken’s Artisan Pizza
304 SE 28th Ave., 503-517-9951, kensartisan.com.
Another contender for Portland pizza dominance, Ken's Artisan serves super-thin-crust pizzas are best when piled with arugula and paired with a bottle of one of the many stellar wines on offer, which are available for takeout—just bring your own bag to carry it in. Takeout: 503-517-9951. 4:30-8 pm Wednesday-Sunday. Orders open at noon.
3. Ataula
1818 NW 23rd Place, 503-894-8904, ataulapdx.com.
In normal times, the Slabtown dining room is packed with raucous groups stopping in for Spanish and Pacific Northwest-inspired small plates crafted by Jose Chesa. Newly opened for takeout, Chesa is focused on large dinners that can keep families fed for multiple meals—think paellas, rossejat and roasted chicken in romesco sauce. Takeout and delivery: ataulapdx.com. 3-6 pm Thursday-Sunday.
4. Sammich
2137 E Burnside St., 503-477-4393, sammichrestaurants.com.
For sandwich lovers, this is mecca, Chicago style. You'll never want to eat another sandwich made from packaged meat after you've sunk your teeth into the flagship Italian beef, which comes sliced thin and topped with an addictive, chopped vegetable and hot pepper sauce called giardiniera and sweet peppers brined in beef juice and roasted. Takeout: sammichrestaurants.com. Delivery: Caviar. 11 am-6 pm daily.
5. Aviary
1733 NE Alberta St., 503-287-2400, aviarypdx.com.
Everything chef-owner Sarah Pliner serves is thoughtfully delicious, and her takeout lobster roll and jojos are no exception. The rolls are of the warm, dressed variety: 2½ ounces of lobster meat mixed with a mayo-based sauce enhanced by herb, cayenne, celery and lemon zest, served on a pillowy soft, browned-in-butter roll. Takeout: 503-287-2400. 4-8 pm Thursday-Saturday.
