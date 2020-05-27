Before lockdown orders forced pretty much everyone to adopt the role of home chef, Bonnie Morales' matriarchal ode to the hearty dishes of her parents' homeland, the former Soviet Union, was already working to meet diners' demand to cook some of her recipes themselves. Lavka, the adorably compact grocery store that opened above Kachka's dining room last year, began selling items like the frequently requested frozen dumplings to go. And happily for novice cooks, they're as simple to prepare as a box of fluorescent orange Kraft pasta, but taste much more sophisticated. The savory, quarter-sized Siberian pelmeni are delicately soft yet robust with their juicy knobs of beef, pork and veal, while the tvorog vareniki offer a gloriously supple center of mild farmer's cheese. Pretend you're at Kachka, serve the dumplings on your most intricately decorated China and wildly patterned tablecloth, then finish with a sizable dollop of sour cream and sprinkling of fresh herbs. ANDI PREWITT.