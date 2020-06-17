1. Union Burger
7339 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-744-9745, unionburgerpdx.com. Noon-7 pm Monday-Thursday, noon-8 pm Friday-Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday.
At John Hunt's last burger joint, if you kept it simple, you were literally boring. But at the former Stoopid Burger co-owner's new cart, he's embraced simplicity, with a menu that includes just three basic items: a hamburger, cheeseburger and veggie burger. Don't worry, though: You can still get pretty Stoopid with the add-ons. Open for walk-ups.
2. Reel M Inn
2430 SE Division St., 503-231-3880, reelminnpdx.com. Noon-8 pm Wednesday-Sunday.
The fried chicken at this tiny, graffiti-stained, incongruously nautical-themed dive is worth fighting for, at least until someone figures out the mad alchemy that's allowed this place, of all places, to broast the finest birds in the city. And here's some news that's sure to make you drop whatever you're currently eating: They've entered the chicken sandwich game. Call for pickup.
3. Yakuza
5411 NE 30th Ave., 503-450-0893, yakuzalounge.com. 4-9 pm daily.
Yakuza's new bento boxes are not only orderly, with different foods of eye-popping colors neatly compartmentalized, they're also downright adorable. The assortment of delights is balanced between fried and raw, meaty and light. Delivery by Caviar.
4 Akadi
3601 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-7138, akadipdx.com. Noon-10 pm Tuesday-Sunday.
When Akadi's young chef and proprietor, Fatou Ouattara, opened her restaurant in 2017, she extended the Ethiopian-heavy boulevard's palate to West Africa. Ouattara's restaurant vibrantly showcases her native Ivory Coast cuisine with plates like the Goat ($15.95), accompanied by fufu-steamed cassava dough ideal for sopping up savory remnants. Delivery by Caviar.
5. Ken’s Artisan Pizza
304 SE 28th Ave., 503-517-9951, kensartisan.com. 4:30-8 pm Wednesday-Sunday. Orders open at noon.
Ken's Artisan serves super-thin-crust pizzas from an 800-degree Le Panyol wood-fired stone oven. Toppings are minimal, in the best way, and the pizzas are best when piled with arugula. Call for takeout.
