Hunt says Union uses "a more premium blend of beef" compared to Stoopid, which did its buying from a restaurant wholesaler. Union started out getting its freshly ground meat exclusively from Cason's Fine Meats, a Northeast Portland staple now located just a few blocks south; the Cason's logo is still on the cart. But its current supplier is another locally owned stalwart, Western Meat Market on North Lombard. It's a larger patty—more Five Guys than In-N-Out—that's still thin enough to get a good crust on the griddle. The 90/10 ground beef also shrinks less than an 80/20 blend, without sacrificing flavor. The patty is seasoned not just with salt and pepper but onion powder and other undisclosed spices.