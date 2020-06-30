"We've been asking ourselves, is this the right thing? Should we even be making food right now? There's no guidebook," says Elena Roadhouse. Opening a new restaurant is a challenging and singular experience in any timeline, but in 2020 there's no real precedent to draw from. The couple took over the space in early 2019, working a full year to remodel and reimagine the restaurant, adding a combined kitchen shared with Nodogoru next door and a custom sound system designed by Fred's Sound of Music on Hawthorne. "We were pushing to get open by early March," says Ryan Roadhouse, an opening date disrupted by COVID-19. "In a way, we were lucky—Tonari hadn't been defined yet."