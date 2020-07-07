Morales learned the craft of khachapuri-making during a 2019 sojourn to the nation of Georgia. "It's water and flour and yeast and dairy," she says, "but really it's about the method. The shaping is really special, that eye shape you get in the end result is all about technique." The end result is soft, pliable, and easily pulled apart, yet capable of holding its own shape and form, almost like a calzone. To finish, Morales brushes the khachapuri with Calabrian chile oil. "It's not very authentic, but it gives a nice amount of heat," she says.