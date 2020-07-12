1. Tonari
2838 SE Belmont St., tonaripdx.com. 4-6:30 pm Wednesday-Sunday. Takeout only.
At Ryan and Elena Roadhouse's new restaurant, Tonari, the intricate details stack up to form a singular tableau. The drastically remodeled former Accanto space—next door to the couple's seven-time James Beard Award-nominated omakase experience Nodoguro—is a visual delight from top to bottom. Pity it's not open for dine-in yet, but they are doing takeout, offering a broad range of options, from a subtly perfect smoked mackerel Caesar salad to beautifully arranged teishoku sets—a composed bento with sides, rice and choice of simple main protein.
2. Common Market
1014 SW Harvey Milk St., 503-228-3333, clydecommon.com. 4-8 pm Wednesday-Saturday. Takeout and delivery only.
Clyde Common, as we know it, is over. The restaurant that in many ways transformed the Portland food scene when it opened in 2007 is being forced to drastically reimagine how it operates in the wake of COVID-19. The ultimate idea is to pivot to a tavern format, but for now, owner Nate Tilden has shifted to a takeaway concept he's calling "Common Market," which means bringing home some of the classic dishes every Portlander has been required to experience at least once over the past decade, including its burger and squid ink fideos, plus new items like hanger steak stroganoff and a radicchio salad in a sherry vinaigrette.
3. Oui Chippy at Scotch Lodge
215 SE 9th Ave., Suite 102, 503-208-2039, ouichippy.com. 4-8 pm Wednesday-Saturday.
In retrospect, leading with the chip butty may not have been the best move. The french fry sandwich is one of the highlights of Scotch Lodge's fish-and-chips pop-up, but it's not what you might call "a looker": two slabs of white bread slathered with butter and jammed with what looks like enough sliced spuds to fill an entire fryer basket. But the flavors—buttery and salty, with just a hint of sweetness provided by the humble Russet—are addictive. For those who just can't get over the idea, though, there are plenty of other choices on Oui Chippy's menu, including flaky and low-ABV cocktails available in vacuum-sealed to-go bags.
4. Frog & Snail
3553 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-736-9381, frogandsnail.com.
What was cozy French bistro Chez Machin when quarantine started is now Frog & Snail, a casual creperie with a menu that caters to the health-conscious and gluten-free. Fans of dessert crepes can indulge in the Classic, with Nutella, fresh banana and graham cracker crumble, while those who prefer savory options can try the BBQ and Grilled Cheese. But the highlight is the German, a buckwheat crepe stuffed with potatoes au gratin, caramelized onion jam, crispy bacon and scallions, topped with a healthy serving of homemade crème fraîche.
5. Pix-O-Matic
2225 E Burnside St., 971-271-7166, pixpatisserie.com/pixomatic. Open 24 hours.
Yes, it's a vending machine. But don't think of it as just a retro-chic update on the machines you used to grab an apple from in college, although that's partly the inspiration. Owner Cheryl Wakerhauser fills her machine daily with the items that have made Pix Pâtisserie an after-dinner destination for two decades: decadent pies, rich mousses, truffle cakes, crème brûlées and those famous macarons. But it's not just sweets bringing out the crowds. The rotating "pop-up" slot is where the real treats reside. A few weeks ago, she revived classic Portland Sichuan palace Lucky Strike. And beginning July 16, the machine hosts vegan meals from Meals for Heels, the nationally lauded food delivery service typically dedicated to feeding Portland's sex workers.
