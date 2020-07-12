In retrospect, leading with the chip butty may not have been the best move. The french fry sandwich is one of the highlights of Scotch Lodge's fish-and-chips pop-up, but it's not what you might call "a looker": two slabs of white bread slathered with butter and jammed with what looks like enough sliced spuds to fill an entire fryer basket. But the flavors—buttery and salty, with just a hint of sweetness provided by the humble Russet—are addictive. For those who just can't get over the idea, though, there are plenty of other choices on Oui Chippy's menu, including flaky and low-ABV cocktails available in vacuum-sealed to-go bags.